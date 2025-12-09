Trump wants to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia by Christmas. Kyiv must cede territory – FT

US President’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have given Ukraine "a matter of days" to respond to a proposed "peace deal" that would require Kyiv to accept territorial losses in exchange for unspecified US security guarantees.

As reported by Censor.NET, Financial Times wrote this citing its sources.

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Trump’s demands

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his European counterparts that during a two-hour phone call on Saturday, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner pressed him to make a quick decision.

A person familiar with the talks said Trump hopes to reach a deal "by Christmas".

Read more: Search for peace and energy assistance: details of hour-and-a-half meeting between Zelenskyy and Meloni in Rome

FT reports that Zelenskyy has "a few days" to respond to the proposed "peace deal".

According to officials, the Ukrainian president told the US envoys he needed time to consult with other European allies before responding to Washington’s proposal, which Kyiv fears could undermine Western unity if the United States moves forward without Europe’s support.

One Western official interviewed by the publication described Ukraine as being "caught between territorial demands it cannot accept and a US side it cannot refuse".

Read more: Trump on Europe: They talk too much and do nothing

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