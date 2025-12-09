Trump wants to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia by Christmas. Kyiv must cede territory – FT
US President’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have given Ukraine "a matter of days" to respond to a proposed "peace deal" that would require Kyiv to accept territorial losses in exchange for unspecified US security guarantees.
As reported by Censor.NET, Financial Times wrote this citing its sources.
Trump’s demands
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his European counterparts that during a two-hour phone call on Saturday, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner pressed him to make a quick decision.
A person familiar with the talks said Trump hopes to reach a deal "by Christmas".
FT reports that Zelenskyy has "a few days" to respond to the proposed "peace deal".
According to officials, the Ukrainian president told the US envoys he needed time to consult with other European allies before responding to Washington’s proposal, which Kyiv fears could undermine Western unity if the United States moves forward without Europe’s support.
One Western official interviewed by the publication described Ukraine as being "caught between territorial demands it cannot accept and a US side it cannot refuse".
Background
- Trump claimed that Russia had allegedly agreed to his "peace plan", while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not even read the document.
- The US leader later repeated that Zelenskyy had allegedly still not read the proposed draft peace agreement.
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