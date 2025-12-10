Trump should replace envoys Witkoff and Kushner because they are "biased on Ukraine," - US Senator Blumenthal

US Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said that US President Donald Trump should replace his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are involved in the process of resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

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Blumenthal expressed concern that Trump is pressuring Ukraine to quickly sign a peace agreement without security guarantees. According to him, the current format of negotiations appears "completely one-sided," as demands are being made of Ukraine, while Russia is not being offered any concessions.

The senator noted that Vitkoff and Kushner, in his opinion, are "biased against Ukraine" and that Trump needs new negotiators. He also called the current "peace plan" unacceptable and in need of a complete overhaul.

Commenting on Trump's statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine, Blumenthal said that such statements play into the Kremlin's hands. He stressed, "Putin does not hold elections. Zelenskyy does not need to either."

Read more: Contours of peace deal for Ukraine becoming clearer, Trump should ease pressure on Ukraine, - WP

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, December 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Europe have worked out steps to end war. Ready to present them to United States – Zelenskyy