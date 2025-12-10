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Russians advance in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk," the report says.
Background
- Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian invaders had occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.
- It was also reported that Russian occupation forces continue to pull their infantry into the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region. Half of the settlement is now under enemy control.
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