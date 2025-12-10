Russians advance in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk," the report says.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: one wounded in Kostiantynivka, cars, houses and warehouses damaged

Background

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian invaders had occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.

It was also reported that Russian occupation forces continue to pull their infantry into the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region. Half of the settlement is now under enemy control.

Read more: At one point there were no Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk. Now 13 km² has been retaken – Syrskyi