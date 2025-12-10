Soldiers of 412th Nemesis Brigade struck occupiers’ Tor and Buk-M3 air defence systems with drones. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit three pieces of enemy equipment in their area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, during combat sorties, Ukrainian drone operators burned a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system and struck another Tor system and a Buk-M3.
The defenders posted videos of their work on social media.
- Earlier, it was reported that drone operators of the 412th Nemesis Brigade hit a Russian "Shahed" with an air-to-air missile.
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