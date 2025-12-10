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News Destruction of Russian equipment
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Soldiers of 412th Nemesis Brigade struck occupiers’ Tor and Buk-M3 air defence systems with drones. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit three pieces of enemy equipment in their area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET, during combat sorties, Ukrainian drone operators burned a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system and struck another Tor system and a Buk-M3.

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The defenders posted videos of their work on social media.

Watch more: "One shot himself, two waited for strike drone": Madyar’s Birds eliminate 3 occupiers in ditch. VIDEO

Read more: Spartan National Guard special forces eliminate 5 occupiers with drones in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

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elimination (7488) drones (4804) Unmanned Systems Forces (385) 412th Nemesis Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces (30)
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