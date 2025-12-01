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Drone operators from 412th Nemesis Brigade struck Russian "shahed" fitted with air-to-air missile. VIDEO
On the night of 1 December, troops from the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade hit an enemy Shahed drone fitted with an air-to-air missile.
As reported by Censor.NET, the R-60 missile has an engagement range of up to 10 kilometres.
Earlier, serviceman Serhii Beskrestnov, call sign "Flash", reported that Russian forces had launched upgraded Shahed drones at Ukraine, equipped with air-to-air missiles.
According to the serviceman, this combination is intended to destroy helicopters and tactical aircraft that hunt down the Shaheds.
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