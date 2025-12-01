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Ruscists launch Shahed drone fitted with air-to-air missile, says military. PHOTO

Russian forces have launched upgraded "Shahed" drones at Ukraine. One of them was found carrying an air-to-air missile.

This was reported by Serhii Beskrestnov ("Flash"), a serviceman and radio technology specialist, as cited by Censor.NET.

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"Today, for the first time, an R-60 air-to-air missile was detected on a Shahed," he noted.

Russia has modernised its Shaheds: now they are equipped with missiles
Russia has modernised its Shaheds: now they are equipped with missiles

What do the Russians need this for?

According to the serviceman, this combination is designed to destroy helicopters and tactical aircraft that hunt down the Shaheds.

See more: Enemy attacked with two Iskanders and 122 drones. 104 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

Russia has modernised its Shaheds: now they are equipped with missiles

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