Ruscists launch Shahed drone fitted with air-to-air missile, says military. PHOTO

Russian forces have launched upgraded "Shahed" drones at Ukraine. One of them was found carrying an air-to-air missile.

This was reported by Serhii Beskrestnov ("Flash"), a serviceman and radio technology specialist, as cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today, for the first time, an R-60 air-to-air missile was detected on a Shahed," he noted.





What do the Russians need this for?

According to the serviceman, this combination is designed to destroy helicopters and tactical aircraft that hunt down the Shaheds.

See more: Enemy attacked with two Iskanders and 122 drones. 104 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force