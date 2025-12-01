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Ruscists launch Shahed drone fitted with air-to-air missile, says military. PHOTO
Russian forces have launched upgraded "Shahed" drones at Ukraine. One of them was found carrying an air-to-air missile.
This was reported by Serhii Beskrestnov ("Flash"), a serviceman and radio technology specialist, as cited by Censor.NET.
"Today, for the first time, an R-60 air-to-air missile was detected on a Shahed," he noted.
What do the Russians need this for?
According to the serviceman, this combination is designed to destroy helicopters and tactical aircraft that hunt down the Shaheds.
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