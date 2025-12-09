Spartan National Guard special forces eliminate 5 occupiers with drones in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Special forces from the Spartan 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan have eliminated five Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, during combat sorties with strike UAVs, Ukrainian fighters took out enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk sector.

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The footage shows that the invaders tried to hide by throwing on raincoats and taking cover in tree lines, but Ukrainian drones found and struck them.

One Russian soldier was blown apart by a direct drone hit.

Watch more: Artillerymen of 63rd Brigade hit Russian soldier with shell from distance of 12 km in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that Spartan drone operators took out 25 occupiers and 6 pieces of equipment.

Watch more: Southern Defence Forces shot down 13 enemy UAVs: "Molniya" and "Supercam" drones destroyed. VIDEO