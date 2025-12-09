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Spartan National Guard special forces eliminate 5 occupiers with drones in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO
Special forces from the Spartan 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan have eliminated five Russian occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, during combat sorties with strike UAVs, Ukrainian fighters took out enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk sector.
The footage shows that the invaders tried to hide by throwing on raincoats and taking cover in tree lines, but Ukrainian drones found and struck them.
One Russian soldier was blown apart by a direct drone hit.
- Earlier, it was reported that Spartan drone operators took out 25 occupiers and 6 pieces of equipment.
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