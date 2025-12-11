Zelenskyy: ZNPP will not operate under Russian control

The Ukrainian side will not agree to any model under which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will operate under Russian control.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a closed meeting with journalists.

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Ukraine's position on the format of ZNPP management

The head of state stressed that the Russian side wants to "keep the station for itself," but Ukraine is categorically opposed to such a scenario. "If this is the case, then the station will not operate," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that the American side is proposing a joint format for managing the facility. Ukraine is ready to consider it only on condition that the station is demilitarised and Russian troops are withdrawn to a safe distance.

Once these requirements are met, according to the president, it will be possible to discuss the mechanism for managing the station and the participation of partners.

Read more: 28-point peace plan no longer exists. New "plan 20" has really changed situation, - Wadephul

Next steps and international response

The head of state emphasised that the ZNPP is Ukrainian property, and any "shares" of other states can only be based on their support, investments and security guarantees.

Discussions on the future consortium and the station's management model are ongoing, Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side repeatedly stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP would not be able to operate under Russian control.

The IAEA also stresses that without a peace deal, the risk of a nuclear incident remains, and the plant may need "special status."

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that following signals from the United States, he had asked members of parliament to prepare legislative changes regarding the possibility of holding elections during martial law.

Read more: Representatives from Ukraine, US and Europe will meet on 13 December to discuss Trump’s peace plan, - Axios