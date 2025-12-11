Representatives from Ukraine, US and Europe will meet on 13 December to discuss Trump’s peace plan, - Axios
On Saturday, 13 December, a meeting of senior officials from the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany and the United Kingdom will take place in Paris to discuss President Donald Trump's peace plan.
This was reported by Axios, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The meeting will be a follow-up to a telephone conversation that took place on Wednesday, 10 December, between Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Ukraine, Germany, France, and the UK will be represented at the talks in Paris by their national security advisers. However, it is currently unclear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Trump's national security adviser, will join the meeting, Axios writes.
- Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that European leaders had proposed to Trump that he finalise a peace plan for Ukraine in the coming days.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
- US President Donald Trump said that his conversation today with the leaders of Germany, France and the UK took place in a rather tense atmosphere.
- According to The Wall Street Journal, over the past few weeks, the White House has sent its European colleagues a series of documents outlining the US vision for Ukraine's recovery and Russia's return to the global economy.
- It is also known that Ukraine has provided the US presidential administration with a response to each point of the latest draft of the American peace plan.
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