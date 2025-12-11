Representatives from Ukraine, US and Europe will meet on 13 December to discuss Trump’s peace plan, - Axios

On Saturday, 13 December, a meeting of senior officials from the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany and the United Kingdom will take place in Paris to discuss President Donald Trump's peace plan.

This was reported by Axios, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The meeting will be a follow-up to a telephone conversation that took place on Wednesday, 10 December, between Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ukraine, Germany, France, and the UK will be represented at the talks in Paris by their national security advisers. However, it is currently unclear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Trump's national security adviser, will join the meeting, Axios writes.

Read more: Peace agreements on Ukraine cannot be adopted without taking into account interests of EU and NATO, - Merz

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that European leaders had proposed to Trump that he finalise a peace plan for Ukraine in the coming days.

What preceded this?

Read more: 28-point peace plan no longer exists. New "plan 20" has really changed situation, - Wadephul