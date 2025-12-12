Due to night attacks by Russian Federation, consumers in Odesa, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity - Ukrenergo

As of the morning of 12 December, consumers in the Odesa, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity due to Russian attacks.

This was reported by NEC Ukrenergo on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"During the night, the enemy launched drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, a significant number of consumers in the Odesa and Donetsk regions were left without power in the morning. There are also local power outages in the Kharkiv region as a result of the hostilities. Emergency repair work is ongoing in all regions affected by the shelling," the statement said.

The company notes that as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption is at the same level as the previous day. Power outage schedules are in effect throughout Ukraine for the entire day.

Read more: Due to night attacks by Russian Federation, there is no electricity supply in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, - Ukrenergo

"There is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to night-time hours - after 11 p.m.," Ukrenergo added.

We remind you that Russian occupiers have once again struck the energy sector in the Odesa region.

Read more: Most Ukrainian regions to face power cuts of up to 12 hours day until end of week – Ukrenergo