Russia attacked Turkish civilian ship travelling through "grain corridor" with drone, - Ukrainian Navy. VIDEO

On Saturday, 13 November, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, launched a targeted strike using a UAV against a Turkish vessel. The strike was carried out in international waters within Ukraine's exclusive economic zone.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Censor.NET.

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The civilian vessel was transporting oil

"Today, 13 November 2025, the aggressor country once again attacked a civilian vessel. The Russian Federation launched a targeted strike using a UAV against the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board. The passage to the sea took place through the grain corridor. There are 11 citizens of the Republic of Turkey on board the ship, " the statement said.

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The strike was carried out in Ukraine's exclusive maritime economic zone

The Navy said that the strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone, but outside the range of Ukrainian air defence systems.

"The Russian Federation is grossly and cynically violating the norms of international maritime law. Such actions directly contradict the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and are a flagrant violation of the San Remo Guidelines," the Ukrainian Navy emphasised.

The Ukrainian Navy is in contact with the captain, and the maritime search and rescue service is on standby to provide assistance if necessary.

It is noted that the crew was not injured. The ship is currently heading to its destination port in Egypt.

Attack on 12 December