Peskov called Rutte’s statement on NATO’s war with Russia "irresponsible": he does not understand what he is talking about
The statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about preparing for war with Russia is irresponsible.
As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," this was reported by Reuters.
It is noted that the Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed statements by NATO and some European leaders that Russia is planning to attack a NATO member as "nonsense" that European leaders are using to stir up anti-Russian hysteria.
"It's like a statement from a representative of a generation that has managed to forget what World War II was really like," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television journalist Pavel Zarubin.
"They don't understand, and unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, by making such irresponsible statements, simply doesn't understand what he's talking about," Peskov added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Alliance countries about the need to prepare for "the scale of war, as NATO is Russia's next target after Ukraine.
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was "stoking military tensions" after he said that Alliance countries could be Russia's next target.
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