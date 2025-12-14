The statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about preparing for war with Russia is irresponsible.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," this was reported by Reuters.

It is noted that the Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed statements by NATO and some European leaders that Russia is planning to attack a NATO member as "nonsense" that European leaders are using to stir up anti-Russian hysteria.

"It's like a statement from a representative of a generation that has managed to forget what World War II was really like," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"They don't understand, and unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, by making such irresponsible statements, simply doesn't understand what he's talking about," Peskov added.

Read more: NATO has no contingency plans without US, - Politico

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