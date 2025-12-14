Sybiha on Orbán: Russia’s most valuable frozen asset in Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiga responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's outrage over the EU's decision on Russian assets.

As reported by Censor.NET, Sibiga wrote about this on social network X.

Yes, Sybiha shared Orbán's post in which he criticizes Brussels' policy.

"Bypassing Hungary and violating European law in broad daylight, Brussels is taking steps to seize frozen Russian assets – this is a declaration of war. Meanwhile, they are demanding an additional €135 billion from member states to fuel the conflict. Hungary will not participate in this bizarre Brussels scheme," Orbán wrote.

Sybiha commented on this post as follows:

The most valuable frozen Russian asset in Europe.

Read more: EU may ’isolate’ and ’ignore’ Belgium if it blocks ’reparations loan’ - Politico

What preceded it?

As reported, on December 12, the EU agreed to indefinitely freeze €210 billion in Russian assets.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sharply criticized the European Union's decision to freeze Russian assets indefinitely, saying that it is tantamount to a declaration of war.

Russian assets to help Ukraine