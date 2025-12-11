EU may ’isolate’ and ’ignore’ Belgium if it blocks ’reparations loan’ - Politico

The European Union is considering a tougher approach towards Belgium, which opposes a "reparation loan" for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

This is reported by Politico, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

Yes, European officials do not rule out ignoring the Belgian government headed by Bart De Wever.

The publication notes that De Wever has resisted the "reparation loan" plan for so long that diplomats from all EU countries are now developing a strategy to convince him to support the idea.

The Belgian prime minister fears that the country will find itself in a difficult situation and will have to return the money, so he is asking for additional security measures.

Yes, De Wever wants the European Union to provide an additional cash reserve on top of financial guarantees to cover potential legal disputes and settlements.

Read more: Belgium may file lawsuit against EU over "reparation loan" for Ukraine, - De Wever

Belgium sent a list of amendments it wants to make to avoid having to return the money to Moscow on its own if the sanctions are lifted. De Wever said he would not support the reparations loan if his concerns were not taken into account.

Leaders thought they would be able to reach an agreement at the last meeting in October. Now there are fears that no agreement will be reached in December either. However, diplomats interviewed by journalists say that hope is not yet lost.

"The ambassadors will review Belgium's requests line by line, identify the biggest problems, and try to resolve them. There is still room for maneuver. The plan is to get as close as possible to Belgium's position," the article says.

Read more: Japan denies rejecting EU proposal on confiscating Russia’s frozen assets

Consequences for Belgium

However, a week before the leaders' meeting, the tone of the EU is becoming more serious. Politico writes that if De Wever continues to block the plan, he will find himself in an awkward and extremely difficult position for the leader of a country that has been pro-European for so long.

The Belgian leader may be isolated and ignored, like his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán.

Belgium is being given a signal that if it does not join the agreement, its diplomats, ministers, and leaders will be deprived of their vote at the EU negotiating table.

Yes, European officials will ignore Belgium's wishes and concerns regarding the EU's long-term budget for 2028-2034, which will be a problem for the country's government.

Belgium's opinion on the EU's proposals will not be taken into account, and telephone calls will not be answered.

Read more: Merz rejects transferring EU-frozen Russian assets to United States – Reuters

But diplomats say desperate times call for desperate measures.

Ukraine will face a budget deficit of €71.7 billion next year and will be forced to start cutting government spending in April if it cannot secure these funds. US President Donald Trump has once again distanced himself from providing American support," writes Politico.

The publication also notes that there is another potential way to pass the decision on the reparations loan: it can be passed by a qualified majority, ignoring Belgium's refusal.

The publication also describes another potential way of adopting a decision on the reparations loan: adopting it by a qualified majority, ignoring Belgium's refusal.

However, diplomats stated that this issue is not being seriously considered.

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What is known about the "reparations loan" for Ukraine