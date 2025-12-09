Japan denies rejecting EU proposal on confiscating Russia’s frozen assets

Japan has denied reports that it rejected a European Union proposal to join plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

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The Japanese government on Tuesday dismissed media reports claiming it had turned down an EU proposal to join plans to use frozen Russian state assets to finance Ukraine.

"This is completely untrue," Deputy Minister of Finance for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura told reporters.

He added that "Japan has acted in the interests of Ukraine, taking into account its own national interests", as one day Japan itself may face a similar situation in East Asia.

Read more: Merz rejects transferring EU-frozen Russian assets to United States – Reuters

He also commented on media reports that Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama had allegedly ruled out using about $30 billion in frozen Russian assets to provide a loan to Ukraine, citing legal problems.

"Minister Katayama has never made such remarks. She said at the meeting that Japan is preparing to take concrete steps to support (Ukraine)," Mimura stated.

Read more: Merz flies to Belgium to urge support for ’reparations loan’ to Ukraine – Politico

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Japan had refused to support the EU initiative to use frozen Russian state assets for the benefit of Ukraine. That decision derailed Brussels’ attempt to secure global backing for confiscation.

Read more: US urges several EU countries not to give Ukraine "reparations loan" - Bloomberg

What is known about the "reparations loan" for Ukraine