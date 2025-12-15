District alerts: new approach to air raid warnings introduced across almost whole of Ukraine, - Svyrydenko

A new approach to air raid alerts is being introduced across almost all of Ukraine - district alarm announcement.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Division into districts

According to her, the State Emergency Service, together with the Air Force and the Regional Military Administrations, has launched a division into districts throughout the country, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Differentiating the signal by individual districts will help reduce the duration of alerts in communities where there is no real threat at a given moment. This has long been requested by businesses and local communities so that enterprises can operate without downtime," Svyrydenko emphasised.

Read more: 133 enemy UAVs out of 153 destroyed, with hits in 10 locations, -Air Force

Advantages

In the first stage, the system was tested in 13 regions. Now it has been expanded to all regions.

"The new approach has already significantly reduced the duration of alerts. This is especially noticeable in the frontline and central regions. The greatest effect has been recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where some communities have had more than 100 additional days without alerts. In the Sumy region, the duration of alerts has been reduced by 50 days, and in the Kharkiv region, by more than a month in some communities," the prime minister added.

This allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and maintain economic activity in the regions.

Read more: 13 out of 30 missiles destroyed, 417 enemy drones neutralized. There are hits at 18 locations, - Air Force

Response efficiency

In addition, as Svyrydenko summarises, the transmission of signals from the Air Force to the State Emergency Service now takes 8-15 seconds instead of several minutes, which increases the speed of response.