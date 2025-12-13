13 out of 30 missiles destroyed, 417 enemy drones neutralized. There are hits at 18 locations, - Air Force

On the night of December 13, 2025, Russian troops launched another combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

As noted, the main target of the attack is the Odesa region.

What did the enemy use to attack?

According to the Air Force, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 495 air attack vehicles—30 missiles of various types and 465 UAVs of various types. Among them were:

465 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (about 270 of them are "Shaheds");

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch areas - Tula and Tambov regions, Russian Federation);

5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area - TOT AR Crimea);

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area – Kursk region, Russian Federation);

16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas – Black Sea and Caspian Sea waters).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of noon, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 430 air targets:

417 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

9 Kalibr cruise missiles.

See more: Massive attack on Odesa region: two people injured, energy and administrative buildings hit, power outages. PHOTO

Consequences

Eight missiles and 33 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, with downed missiles (debris) falling in three locations. In addition, six missiles did not reach their targets (the locations where they fell are being clarified).

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: There is a threat to the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. "Kinzhal" missiles were detected at night.

The Odesa region was also under heavy attack. There are two victims there, with damage to energy infrastructure and administrative buildings, and power outages.

In addition, due to attacks by the Russian Federation, Kherson and part of the Kherson region have been left without power.

Censor.NET also reported on explosions in Mykolaiv. During the night, the enemy attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

See more: Consequences of most massive Russian attack on Odesa region. PHOTOS