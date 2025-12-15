133 enemy UAVs out of 153 destroyed, with hits in 10 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 15 December 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 153 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 90 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Read more: 13 out of 30 missiles destroyed, 417 enemy drones neutralized. There are hits at 18 locations, - Air Force

How did our air defence system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 133 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Are any hits?

According to the Air Force, 17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules!" the statement said.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense shot down 64 enemy UAVs out of 80 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?