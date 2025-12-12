Ukrainian air defense shot down 64 enemy UAVs out of 80 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 12, the enemy launched a massive attack with approximately 80 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The main launch sites for the drones were Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), Chauda, and Gvardeyskoye (TOT AR Crimea). About 50 UAVs were Shahed-type drones.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, REB units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

The result of the work of the air defense forces

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 64 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read also on Censor.NET: Night strike on Odesa: occupiers hit infrastructure again

Twelve strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.

Warning about danger

Russian invaders continue to attack Ukraine.

"The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules," urged the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones: fires broke out in the city