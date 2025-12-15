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Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner in Berlin has ended

Negotiations with the US in Berlin: the meeting has ended

President Zelenskyy's meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin has finished.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the President's Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

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What is known?

According to him, Zelenskyy has already arrived to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which was scheduled after the end of negotiations with the US delegation.

It is known that the negotiations began on the morning of 15 December, at around 11:00 a.m. local time

Read more: Ukraine still wants security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, - Zelenskyy

Negotiations in Berlin

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with American delegation in Berlin started, - media

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9258) USA (7175)
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