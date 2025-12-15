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Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner in Berlin has ended
President Zelenskyy's meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin has finished.
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the President's Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.
What is known?
According to him, Zelenskyy has already arrived to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which was scheduled after the end of negotiations with the US delegation.
It is known that the negotiations began on the morning of 15 December, at around 11:00 a.m. local time
Negotiations in Berlin
- We remind you that on Sunday, 14 December, a meeting is taking place in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also present at the talks.
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