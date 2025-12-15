Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner in Berlin has ended

President Zelenskyy's meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin has finished.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the President's Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to him, Zelenskyy has already arrived to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which was scheduled after the end of negotiations with the US delegation.

It is known that the negotiations began on the morning of 15 December, at around 11:00 a.m. local time

Read more: Ukraine still wants security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, - Zelenskyy

Negotiations in Berlin

We remind you that on Sunday, 14 December, a meeting is taking place in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also present at the talks.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with American delegation in Berlin started, - media