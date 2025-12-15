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US delegation in Berlin insists on complete withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas, - AFP
During negotiations in Berlin with the Ukrainian delegation, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner pressured Kyiv to transfer the Donbas territories still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by AFP with reference to sources.
What is known?
One of the interlocutors stated that the American side still wants Ukraine to relinquish control over the Donbas.
According to him, Putin wants territory, the US is demanding that Ukraine "withdraw its troops" from these regions, and Kyiv "does not agree" to this demand.
"It's a little strange that Americans are taking the Russian position on this issue," added the interlocutor.
Negotiations in Berlin
- We would like to remind you that on Sunday, December 14, a meeting will take place in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also present at the negotiations.
- On December 15, the parties held another round of negotiations, which have now concluded.
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