During negotiations in Berlin with the Ukrainian delegation, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner pressured Kyiv to transfer the Donbas territories still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by AFP with reference to sources.

What is known?

One of the interlocutors stated that the American side still wants Ukraine to relinquish control over the Donbas.

According to him, Putin wants territory, the US is demanding that Ukraine "withdraw its troops" from these regions, and Kyiv "does not agree" to this demand.

"It's a little strange that Americans are taking the Russian position on this issue," added the interlocutor.

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Negotiations in Berlin