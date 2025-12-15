Astrakhan gas processing plant hit on Russian territory, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

On the night of 15 December, Ukrainian defence forces struck the Astrakhan gas processing plant on Russian territory.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In order to reduce the enemy's capacity to produce explosives, on the night of 15 December, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully struck a strategic enemy target – the Astrakhan gas processing plant," the statement said.

The plant is one of the key facilities in the Russian oil and gas industry.

The plant produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of sulphur annually. It is used to manufacture explosives for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Explosions and a fire were reported on the territory of the gas processing plant.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Afipsky oil refinery, oil depot in Uryupinsk and number of enemy targets in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff

Strikes on Russia on 15 December