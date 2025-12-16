Russia demands that we surrender our land, which even it was unable to capture, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is not enough to force Russia to make peace; it must be forced to accept that there are rules in the world.

He made this statement during a speech in the Dutch parliament, according to Censor.NET.

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Territorial concessions

"Russia has invaded our home, is destroying our cities and villages, and is killing Ukrainians, our children. At the same time, it is demanding that we surrender parts of our land that they have not even been able to capture.

Russia has nearly a million occupation troops on our territory, and despite this, it demands that Ukraine accept restrictions on our right to join alliances and on our sovereignty," the president emphasised.

Read more: We will not recognise Donbas as Russian, either de jure or de facto, - Zelenskyy

Energy sector

Zelenskyy also recalled the attacks on Ukraine's energy sector by Russian troops.

"And they blame us for this. And when we strike back, they scream as if only they have the right to strike, and others must remain silent and suffer. This is Russia," the head of state added.

Read more: Moscow not going to make concessions on "five territories," - Russian Foreign Ministry

Forcing Russia to make peace

Zelensky noted that Russia behaves like a criminal who is convinced that he will never be caught.

"Russia feels threatened when its neighbours are safe, it feels bad when its neighbours are doing well. ... It is not enough to force Russia to agree, it is not enough to force it to stop killing. We must force Russia to accept that there are rules in this world, that it cannot deceive everyone. This is the path to lasting peace," the president concluded.

Read more: There is currently no power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian attacks, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?