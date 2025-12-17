Putin has authorised seizure of Ukrainian homes in temporarily occupied territories until 2030

The Russian occupation authorities in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions have been granted the right by dictator Putin to seize the homes of Ukrainians who have fled the war, until 2030.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Moscow Times.

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"Mismanaged property"

According to the document, dwellings that show "signs of being mismanaged property" will be recognised as the property of the occupying administration.

In addition, dwellings may be transferred to federal ownership and then to the Territorial Development Fund, which will be able to rent out, sell, etc. the dwellings.

As stated in the article, the criteria for "mismanagement" will be determined by the occupation administrations themselves.

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Use of Ukrainians' property

At the same time, the absence of data on the owner or the inability to establish it based on the available documents will not be an obstacle to seizure.

The law provides for various options for the use of confiscated property. It may be transferred to Russian citizens residing in the occupied territories who have lost their homes "due to hostilities, sabotage, terrorist attacks or acts of aggression against the Russian Federation."

In addition, the "authorities" may allocate seized properties as official housing to Russian civil servants, military personnel, officials, law enforcement officers, teachers and doctors.

Read more: Moscow not going to make concessions on "five territories," - Russian Foreign Ministry