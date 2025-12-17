Slaviansky refinery in Krasnodar Territory, oil depot in Rostov region, and enemy field artillery depot in occupied Luhansk region were hit, - General Staff
On the night of December 17, 2025, Defense Forces units used Deep Strike weapons to strike the infrastructure of the Slavyansk oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
Attack on the Slaviansky Oil Refinery
Explosions and fire have been reported in the target area. The extent of damage to the facility is being assessed.
"As of 2025, the Slaviansky Oil Refinery processes crude oil and condensate at a capacity of about 5.2 million tons per year. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupying forces," the statement said.
Strike on an oil depot in the Rostov region
Also, according to the General Staff, a strike on the territory of the Nikolayevskaya oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation has been confirmed. According to preliminary data, a tank and the river vessel Kapitan Gibert have been damaged.
Artillery depot destroyed in the occupied Luhansk region
In addition, as part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, a field artillery depot belonging to the 101st Separate Brigade in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region was struck, damaging the invaders' logistical capabilities. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
Strike on a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea
Based on the results of previous missions, it has been established that on December 14, our strike UAVs damaged the R. Graifer drilling rig in the Caspian Sea. Damage to the stationary platform, which houses the operational and technical module for the preparation and pumping of extracted gas, has been confirmed, resulting in the shutdown of all 14 wells (with a total production volume of almost 3,500 tons per day).
The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to implement measures aimed at stopping the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Krasnodarsky Krai in Russia had been attacked by drones. A fire at an oil refinery and a power outage were reported.
- On December 14, the Afipsky oil refinery, an oil depot in Uryupinsk, and a number of enemy targets in the occupied territory were struck.
- It was also reported that drones attacked the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar region.
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