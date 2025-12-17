150,000 DNA kits procured for AFU: DOT strengthens identification of fallen

The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) of the Ministry of Defence is launching its first procurement of systems for collecting biological samples from servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defence Ministry’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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How many kits will be purchased

These DNA kits are a key tool for identifying the deceased, searching for those missing in action, and establishing the identities of unidentified bodies. Under the procurement, 150,000 kits are planned to be purchased for a total of UAH 37.8 million.

The procured systems will be used to collect biological samples. followed by the creation of a genomic register of servicemen. Such a register is critical in wartime: it makes it possible to significantly shorten identification timelines and provide legally confirmed results for the families of defenders.

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All genomic information will be stored in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information" in specially equipped conditions with guarantees of protection, integrity and long-term data storage.

The kits meet modern safety and quality standards: they provide a simple, standardised sampling process, are suitable for transportation and long-term storage, and the results obtained have full legal force.

Importance of collecting genetic samples

Note that the systematic collection of biological samples is an international practice: in most developed countries, it is a basic approach that helps ensure accurate and timely identification of servicemen.

Genetic examination not only helps families receive a confirmed answer about the fate of their loved ones, but also plays an important role in documenting the events of the war, preserving historical memory, and strengthening the state system of registration and identification.

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