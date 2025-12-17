New Czech Interior Minister Metnar orders removal of Ukrainian flag from ministry building

The Ukrainian flag was removed from the building of the Ministry of the Interior of the Czech Republic. The order was issued by the new head of the ministry, Lubomír Metnar.

This is reported by the Novinky portal, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian flag was taken down

According to Czech Interior Ministry spokesman Ondřej Kratochvíl, the new minister ordered the Ukrainian flag to be removed from the Czech Interior Ministry building.

"The Minister of the Interior has decided that the Czech flag and the flag of the European Union will be displayed in front of the ministry building. The flags of other countries, such as Slovakia, will be displayed on the occasion of important state visits, significant anniversaries, etc.," the spokesperson said.

Watch more: Myrnohrad under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine: fighters of 38th Marine Brigade destroyed Russian flag with drone. VIDEO

A symbol of solidarity

The publication recalls that Ukrainian flags were displayed on public buildings in the Czech Republic as a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine, which suffered a full-scale invasion by Russia in 2022.

However, during the election campaign, the parties of the newly formed Czech coalition made it clear that they wanted to change this.

What preceded it