Trump has made no new decisions on sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, White House says

The White House has denied a Bloomberg report that the United States is preparing new sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects a potential peace deal with Ukraine.

A White House official told Reuters this, Censor.NET reports.

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What Trump’s team says

According to a Trump administration official, the US president has not made any new decisions on sanctions against Russia.

"The role of agencies is to prepare options for the president to execute," the official said.

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A US State Department spokesperson told Reuters they would not discuss sanctions against Russia in advance.

"It would be clearly wrong to conclude that any decisions have been made regarding future sanctions against Russia. As we have said for months, all options remain on the table to support President Trump’s tireless efforts to end the needless killing and achieve a lasting, durable peace," a US Treasury spokesperson said.

Background

Bloomberg previously reported that the United States is considering options including sanctions on vessels in Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet" used to transport exported oil, as well as on traders facilitating such operations.

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