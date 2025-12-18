EU leaders to find solution on Ukraine funding for 2026 and 2027 on Friday - Reuters

Today, leaders of the European Union must decide how to finance Ukraine in 2026 and 2027 so that it can repel Russian aggression.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The publication notes that the main option is to use frozen Russian assets, but implementation depends on the uncertain approval of Belgium.

Yes, negotiations between leaders on Thursday will focus on narrowing the scope of guarantees to a form that will be acceptable to all EU countries, diplomats say.

Read more: Zelenskyy to personally attend EU Council meeting on "reparations loan"

"This is not the European Council where we can leave on Friday and have nothing. So the decision will be available on Friday morning," said one of the diplomats.

He added that if the EU fails to find answers to the question of how to finance Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, it will deprive it of the opportunity to defend itself.

"This will have serious consequences... for the security of the rest of Europe," the diplomat said.

Read more: EU summit will test bloc’s unity amid row over Russian assets for Ukraine amid US pressure, - Politico

What is known about the "reparation loan" for Ukraine