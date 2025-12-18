"Peace deal with Russia will be either bad, very bad, or won’t happen", says Servant of People Arahamiia

At the current stage of negotiations, concluding a "good peace deal" with Russia is not yet possible.

This was stated by Davyd Arahamiia, head of the Servant of the People faction, Interfax-Ukraine quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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About peace with Russia

"We understand that all thinking people do, although there are many who still believe we should insist on some fantastic terms of the deal, but it will either be bad, or very bad, or it won’t happen," he said.

Asked about the likelihood of reaching an agreement at this stage of the talks, Arahamiia said that under the current pressure from the Americans, which he noted is greater on Ukraine than on Russia, there is a chance, but "without American involvement, there will be no chance of an agreement."

Read more: EU and US are not competitors when it comes to establishing peace in Ukraine, - Meloni

Reliable security guarantees

He also said Ukraine needs strong security guarantees, as Kyiv will not agree to hand over Donetsk region to the Russians, calling it "our red line."

At the same time, Arahamia described an analogue of NATO’s Article 5 as "weak," because it envisages that, in the event of military aggression, NATO countries must convene within 72 hours for consultations.

"I’m sorry, but on February 24, within 72 hours, we had almost lost the country. That doesn’t work for us. There must be specifics: how many weapons, what weapons, how large our army is, how it is financed, what so-called deterrence packages we have, missiles and the like," Arahamiia added.

Read more: Russia’s lack of response to progress in "peace talks" is worrying, - Nauseda