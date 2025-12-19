UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Russia’s human rights violations in occupied territories of Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has adopted an updated resolution on "The situation with human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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Seventy-nine countries voted in favour of the document, 16 voted against, and 73 abstained.

Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Sudan, Mali, Zimbabwe, and Eritrea, among others, opposed the resolution.

Condemnation of Russia's aggression and demand for withdrawal of troops

The resolution clearly condemns Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, reaffirms Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and emphasises that any attempts to annex Ukrainian territories will not be recognised.

The UN General Assembly demands that Russia immediately cease its aggression and withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

Read more: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to new UN report on violations by Russian Federation: 1,420 civilians killed in six months

Human rights violations in the occupied territories

The document covers the human rights situation in all territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia and provides for enhanced international monitoring of systematic violations by the occupation administration.

Key issues include:

militarisation of the occupied territories;

forced mobilisation of local residents into the Russian army;

persecution of journalists, human rights defenders and activists;

destruction of cultural heritage, particularly in Crimea.

Torments, prisoners and missing persons

This year's resolution has been strengthened with new provisions that explicitly condemn torture, inhuman treatment and other gross human rights violations against Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians.

The document is based on the findings of the UN Independent International Commission, which confirm the facts of enforced disappearances and torture both in the occupied territories and in Russia.

It also condemns the Russian Federation's refusal to provide information on the fate of abducted and captured Ukrainians.

Appeals to Russia

The UN General Assembly calls on Russia to:

ensure unhindered access for the ICRC to places where prisoners are held;

guarantee adequate medical care;

carry out a full POW swap;

release all illegally detained persons, including Crimean Tatars, civilians, political prisoners and journalists.

Read more: Rubio explains why US voted against UN resolution condemning Russian aggression

Russia on the UN "list of shame"

The General Assembly recalls the UN Secretary-General's warning about the possible inclusion of the Russian Federation in the so-called "list of shame" for crimes of sexual violence related to the conflict.

It is noted that Russia has been on a similar list for the third consecutive year as a "flagrant violator" for the killing and maiming of Ukrainian children and attacks on educational and medical facilities in Ukraine.

UN General Assembly resolutions on the occupied territories of Ukraine

The UN General Assembly resolution on the human rights situation in Crimea has been adopted annually since 2016 and each time contains new provisions and wording. From 2023, the document covers all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.