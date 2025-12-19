Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,193,300 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 19, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,194,520 (+1,220) individuals

tanks – 11,433 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,768 (+10) units.

artillery systems – 35,250 (+18) units.

MLRS – 1,574 (+1) cases.

air defense systems – 1,263 (+0) units.

aircraft – 432 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 92,142 (+426) units.

cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 70,591 (+111) units.

special equipment – 4,027 (+0) units.

Watch more: Russian UAV warehouse and ruscists’ air defence systems hit in occupied territories, - General Staff of AFU. VIDEO

Destruction of the Russian fleet

The destruction of the Russian fleet is a series of successful strikes by Ukraine on ships and infrastructure of the Russian Navy, primarily the Black Sea Fleet, beginning in 2022. This does not mean the complete destruction of the entire Russian fleet, but rather the systematic elimination of key ships and bases, which has sharply reduced its combat capabilities.

Key milestones and events:

Sinking of the cruiser Moskva (April 2022)

Strikes on Zmiinyi Island (2022)

Mass attacks by naval drones (2023–2024)

Strikes on Sevastopol

Destruction of Kalibr missile carriers

Consequences for Russia:

Loss of dominance in the Black Sea

Inability to conduct large-scale amphibious operations

Weakening of missile strikes from the sea

Reputational blow to the Russian Navy

Disruption of logistics and basing in Crimea

Without a traditional large fleet, Ukraine was able to repel the powerful forces of the Russian Federation. This is one of the first examples in the world where drones and high-precision weapons effectively neutralized the fleet of a major power.

Events in the Black Sea are already being studied by NATO military analysts.

Watch more: Russian UAV warehouse and ruscists’ air defence systems hit in occupied territories, - General Staff of AFU. VIDEO