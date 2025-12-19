In Dnipropetrovsk region, fighters of 92nd SAB repelled assault: two trucks, T-72 tank, MT-LB, IFV and 35 occupiers destroyed. VIDEO

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attempted to break through the positions of the 92nd separate assault brigade, using armoured vehicles and several dozen infantrymen.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy advanced towards Ukrainian positions in a T-72 tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an MT-LB armoured personnel carrier and two trucks. The assault group was detected in time by the crews of the Defence Forces' unmanned aerial vehicles.

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As a result of the UAV strikes, two trucks, a T-72 tank, an MT-LB, and an IFV were destroyed, and about 35 Russian servicemen were eliminated. The attempted breakthrough was a complete failure.

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