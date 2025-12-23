Romania declared air raid alert during Russian drone attack on Odesa region

In Romania, on the night of 23 December, residents of Tulcea and Galați counties received air raid alert notifications during a Russian drone attack on the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Warning to citizens

On the night of December 23, Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure near the border with Romania.

The agency noted that at 01:10, its radar systems detected two targets in Ukrainian airspace moving in the direction of Reni and Kiliya.

At 01:26, an air raid alert was declared in the north of Tulcea County and in the southeast of Galați County.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: port infrastructure and civilian vessel damaged

Threat from UAVs

Radars detected another group of drones moving towards the port of Reni, and shortly afterwards explosions were reported on Ukrainian territory.

No unauthorized violations of Romania's national airspace were detected, and the alert was lifted at 02:15, the Romanian Ministry of Defense added.

We remind you that on the night of December 23, the enemy carried out another massive attack with strike UAVs on the south of the Odesa region. Damage to energy, port, transport, industrial, and residential infrastructure was recorded in the affected areas.