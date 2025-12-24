After Russian attacks, port of Pivdennyi has partially resumed operations

The seaport of Pivdennyi has resumed receiving and dispatching ships after restrictions imposed due to the consequences of hostile shelling and a vegetable oil spill in the water area.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a message from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on Telegram.

According to the USPA, work in the port area is being carried out in accordance with enhanced security measures and current restrictions. The situation is under constant monitoring by the relevant services.

The state of the water areas of the Southern and Black Sea

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority specified that oil slicks were also detected in the waters of the port of Chornomorsk. The pollution is linked to a leak of sunflower oil following attacks on port infrastructure.

All necessary services are involved in the cleanup. Specialized vessels and oil skimmers are working on site to clean up the water surface.

"All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences of hostile shelling in both water areas," the USPA reported.

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Restrictions and progress of work

Previously, the water area of the Pivdennyi port was temporarily closed until the consequences of the vegetable oil spill were completely eliminated. For the first two days after the attack, the port was under constant shelling by the Russian army, which made it difficult to carry out full-scale work.

Measures to localize and collect pollution are currently ongoing. The decision to open the port to shipping was made taking into account the current security situation and the results of the work carried out.