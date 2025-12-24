Macron and Rutte discussed situation in Ukraine and work within "Coalition of Willing"

French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and the work within the "Coalition of the Willing."

According to Censor.NET, Macron wrote about this on social network X.

What is known?

"I spoke with Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the work carried out within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. Starting in January in Paris, we will continue the work being done in this context to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees, which are a prerequisite for a strong and lasting peace," the statement said.

Macron noted that while Russia continues its aggression, Ukraine continues to fight and resist.

"She can count on us today and tomorrow," the French president emphasized.

Read more: Trump is only one who can force Putin to end war, - Rutte

What preceded it?