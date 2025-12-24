Macron and Rutte discussed situation in Ukraine and work within "Coalition of Willing"
French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and the work within the "Coalition of the Willing."
According to Censor.NET, Macron wrote about this on social network X.
What is known?
"I spoke with Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the work carried out within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. Starting in January in Paris, we will continue the work being done in this context to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees, which are a prerequisite for a strong and lasting peace," the statement said.
Macron noted that while Russia continues its aggression, Ukraine continues to fight and resist.
"She can count on us today and tomorrow," the French president emphasized.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the "Coalition of the Willing" had already completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and intended to discuss them with the US.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a "constructive and in-depth conversation" with the US team regarding one of the three documents we are currently working on—security guarantees.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the countries participating in the "Coalition of the Willing" have developed military plans for Ukraine in the air, at sea, and on land.
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