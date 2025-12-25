Ruscists attacked evacuation mission in Kostiantynivka: one person killed, two wounded

Russian occupiers attacked an evacuation mission in Kostiantynivka with a drone, killing one person and injuring two others.

This was reported by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

One civilian died as a result of an enemy drone hitting a fibre optic cable. His life was cut short instantly by the aggressor's targeted strike.

Two other people suffered injuries of varying severity. The victims were promptly taken to the city hospital in Druzhkivka, where they are currently receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

At the time of the attack, they were engaged in evacuating people from dangerous areas.

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"It was another evacuation mission aimed at saving the lives of our community members.

A passenger car belonging to the "Kramatorsk Volunteer Association," a non-governmental organisation, also came under enemy fire. This vehicle was used daily to evacuate civilians, transporting people from the most dangerous areas," added the head of the CMA.

No damage to residential buildings was reported during this shelling.

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