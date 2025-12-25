Day in Chernihiv region: Russians shelled energy facilities and industrial sites, two dead. PHOTOS

On 24 December, two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region. Energy facilities, industrial enterprises, and civilian infrastructure were targeted.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the region suffered several drone strikes, in particular on Chernihiv and other settlements in the region.

"Chernihiv region celebrated Christmas under fire. Unfortunately, two people were killed. Two more were injured. The Russians again targeted energy facilities and everyday life. Several strikes on Chernihiv. "Geran" hit one of the enterprises. An administrative building, a garage, passenger cars and a passenger bus were damaged."

See more: Russian drone hits apartment building in Chernihiv: fire breaks out. PHOTO





In the Chernihiv district, a "Geran"- type drone struck a gardening association, damaging windows in several houses. In the village of Snovska community, an FPV drone hit an energy facility, leaving several settlements without electricity.

Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koriukivka district military administration, specified that on the afternoon of 24 December, a Russian drone attacked a truck in one of the villages of the community. The 62-year-old driver of the timber truck was killed. In the evening, the occupiers carried out a massive strike on a food industry facility in Snovska community, causing significant damage to the enterprise and leaving a 37-year-old woman with minor injuries.

Read more: Another strike on Odesa region: one dead, two wounded, infrastructure destroyed. PHOTO





In addition, an FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district. The 39-year-old driver was killed, and the female passenger was hospitalised and is in stable condition. An enemy "Molniya" drone also targeted a former hotel in Semenivka.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 39 settlements hit, five wounded. PHOTOS





See more: Occupiers hit Sumy region with drones and missile, injuring five, including 17-year-old girl (updated). PHOTO