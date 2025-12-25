Maykop airfield, Temryuk port, and ruscists’ repair unit were struck by Defense Forces, - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces struck the Temryuk seaport, the Maykop airfield, and a Russian repair unit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Temryuk

On the night of December 25, the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation was hit.

"As a result of the attack, explosions and fires were recorded in two tanks containing petroleum products. A large-scale fire engulfed about two thousand square meters of the port complex," the statement said.

The port of Temryuk is located in the Temryuk Bay of the Azov Sea on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Krai.

"There is a port complex there through which various types of cargo pass, including liquefied hydrocarbon gas and other petroleum products. The port is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.

Read more: 130 combat engagements took place along frontline, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Maykop

Defense forces struck a military airfield near the city of Maykop (Republic of Adygea). Preliminary reports indicate that the target was hit and a fire broke out. Details are being clarified.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,201,230 people (+860 per day), 11,456 tanks, 35,435 artillery systems, 23,801 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Other lesions

UAV units also struck the repair unit of the Russian Federation's 143rd Motorized Rifle Regiment in occupied Trudivka, Donetsk region.

The results of the attack and the extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

Confirmation of strikes

According to updated results of Ukrainian UAV strikes in the previous period on the Belbek airfield (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea), the destruction of the 96K6 radar station, the R-419 communication station, and damage to the 55Zh6T radar station have been confirmed.