Enemy attacked Kharkiv region: facilities damaged, people wounded
Over the past day, the enemy attacked three settlements in the Kharkiv region with KABs and drones. Civilians were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
Civilian casualties
A 63-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling in the village of Prystin, Kupiansk community.
Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 57-year-old woman who was injured on 24 December as a result of shelling in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk community.
The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 2 KABs;
- 1 "Lancet"-type UAV;
- 1 UAV (type to be determined).
Consequences of shelling
Civil infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:
- In the Kupianskyi district, a private house was damaged (village of Prystyn).
- In the Lozivskyi district, a library building was damaged (village of Verkhnia Samara), as were power lines (village of Orilka).
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