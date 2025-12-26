Enemy attacked Kharkiv region: facilities damaged, people wounded

Over the past day, the enemy attacked three settlements in the Kharkiv region with KABs and drones. Civilians were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

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Civilian casualties

A 63-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling in the village of Prystin, Kupiansk community.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 57-year-old woman who was injured on 24 December as a result of shelling in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk community.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 KABs;

1 "Lancet"-type UAV;

1 UAV (type to be determined).

See more: Injury of 6-year-old girl whose mother brought her back to Kupiansk after mandatory evacuation: woman served with notice of suspicion

Consequences of shelling

Civil infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

In the Kupianskyi district, a private house was damaged (village of Prystyn).

In the Lozivskyi district, a library building was damaged (village of Verkhnia Samara), as were power lines (village of Orilka).

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, 17 injured. PHOTOS