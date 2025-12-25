Injury of 6-year-old girl whose mother brought her back to Kupiansk after mandatory evacuation: woman served with notice of suspicion

The mother of a child who sustained severe injuries during a Russian strike on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region has been served with a notice of suspicion over violating mandatory evacuation requirements.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Investigators established that in September 2024, the woman and her two young children were evacuated from the village of Moskovka in the Kupiansk district to the city of Kharkiv after the area was classified as a zone of active hostilities.

Under the current lists of territories, the city of Kupiansk and the village of Moskovka in the Kupiansk district have officially been classified as areas of active hostilities since early 2024. Mandatory evacuation of the population has been introduced there, including children together with their parents or legal representatives, including by force.

Read more: Enemy attacked village in Kharkiv region with drone: children injured

The woman returned after a month

Despite these decisions, a month after the evacuation, the woman returned with the children to Moskovka. In May 2025, she went to Kharkiv only with her younger son, while leaving her older daughter to live in Kupiansk with her grandmother, the mother of her former husband.

Shelling of Kupiansk

On the evening of 7 September 2025, in the city of Kupiansk, as a result of another enemy shelling, a 6-year-old girl suffered serious life-threatening injuries. At the time of the attack, the child was in the courtyard of a residential building.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, 17 injured. PHOTOS

The injured child was immediately evacuated to a medical facility in Kharkiv, where she received the necessary medical care.

Mother served with notice of suspicion

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv region, on 25 December this year, the child’s mother was served with a notice of suspicion for wilful failure to fulfill legally established duties of caring for a child, which resulted in grave consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor said.

Read more: Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from occupied Kherson region