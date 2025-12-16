Enemy attacked village in Kharkiv region with drone: children injured

On the morning of 16 December 2025, Russian troops struck the Blyzniukivska community in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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The village of Chervone is under attack

According to him, this morning the occupiers attacked the village of Chervone with UAVs.

"The enemy strike caused acute stress reactions in girls aged 12 and 17. Medical personnel provided them with the necessary assistance on the spot," the report said.

Read more: Russian drone attacks civilian vehicle in Kharkiv region: 10-year-old girl injured

A fire broke out in a private house. Emergency services are working to extinguish the fire.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had struck seven settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging houses.

According to the Defence Forces, the operation to liberate Kupiansk is ongoing, and the occupiers have been cut off from supplies.

See more: In early morning, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: three people injured. PHOTO