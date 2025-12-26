Notice of suspicion served on Perevozkin, head of Russian penal colony where Viktoriia Roshchyna and Yevhen Matvieiev died as result of torture – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), jointly with the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General, have served a notice of suspicion in absentia on the head of a Russian pre-trial detention center where Ukrainian captives were tortured and killed, including journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna.

The SSU press service said this, Censor.NET reports.

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The Security Service, together with the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General, have collected evidence against the head of a Russian prison where Ukrainian captives are tortured and killed.

Suspect - Viacheslav Perevozkin

The case concerns Viacheslav Perevozkin, who has served as the head of Federal State Institution Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 3 of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Perm Krai of the Russian Federation since July 22, 2024.

In September 2024, Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna and the mayor of the Dniprorudne territorial community in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Matvieiev, were killed in that torture facility.

According to the case file, the victims died as a result of cruel treatment, torture, and the failure to provide necessary medical assistance, which was directly causally linked to the actions and inaction of the detention center’s leadership.

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The investigation found that Perevozkin issued criminal orders and knowingly allowed the use of physical and psychological violence against Ukrainians.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers also documented other instances of torture, beatings, humiliation of human dignity, unlawful "interrogations," the creation of inhumane detention conditions, and the deliberate failure to provide proper medical assistance to unlawfully detained civilians. Such treatment was systemic, deliberate, and repressive.

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Charges against Perevozkin

Based on SSU materials, Viacheslav Perevozkin has been notified of suspicion in absentia under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 438 (cruel treatment of the civilian population committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 2 of Article 438 (cruel treatment of the civilian population combined with premeditated murder, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons)

He faces life imprisonment if convicted.

The SSU said it is taking comprehensive measures to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.

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