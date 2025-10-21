Torture and rape of civilian in temporarily occupied territory: two representatives of occupation administration and Russian officer have been notified of suspicion. PHOTO

Two accomplices of the occupiers and a Russian officer have been notified of suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

"Two senior operatives of the illegal law enforcement agency of the so-called "state security service of the Zaporizhzhia region" were served with a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offences under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, ill-treatment of civilians committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which is a violation of the laws and customs of war. At the same time, in May this year, a Russian serviceman was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

Detention and torture of a civilian woman

As noted, at the end of November 2022, representatives of the occupation authorities and Russian special services detained the victim at her place of residence in the Veselivska community of Melitopol district. She was taken to the premises of the so-called "police station" created by the occupiers on the basis of the local police department, where she was illegally detained.

The next day, the suspects, representatives of the occupation authorities, arrived at the cell. They interrogated the woman, demanding that she confess to collaborating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During interrogations, the suspects, realising that they were dealing with a civilian, used physical and psychological violence.

One of them beat the victim's ears with his palms for 15 minutes, causing physical pain and mental suffering. The other threatened her with torture and rape, saying that he would take her to a colony where female inmates would rape her. Such actions were repeated several times during several interrogations.

It is reported that later, at the end of November 2022, representatives of the occupation structures re-detained the woman and took her to the so-called 'filtration point', where she was handed over to the Russian armed forces.

A Russian officer systematically raped a civilian woman

Among them was a unit commander of the 4th Guards Military Base of the 58th Guards Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. He illegally detained the victim in a private house he occupied during the occupation and systematically raped her for three days.

Notice of suspicion

Two collaborators and a Russian officer were served suspicion notices of cruelty to civilians.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing, and the necessary investigative actions are being taken.