Zelenskyy speaks with Stubb, discusses progress in peace talks

On Friday, December 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb.

The Ukrainian leader said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the call

According to Zelenskyy, he and Stubb discussed "contacts with partners."

"We informed each other about our contacts with partners. Right now, in Ukraine, we are preparing for meetings and talks in the United States, and as of today, our teams, the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams, have made significant progress. A lot has been done on developing the necessary security guarantees, a recovery and economic development plan, as well as a basic 20-point document," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that "the intensity of the work truly helps, and not a single day or a single hour can be lost."

Read more: 20-point peace plan is 90% ready, - Zelenskyy

"Even now, when so many countries and leaders are celebrating Christmas and preparing for the New Year, we are working as much as possible to protect lives and on diplomacy. We are doing everything to deliver results, and this is exactly our approach: there must be shared success for Ukraine and all of Europe, for America and President Trump, for all our partners around the world, and for global peace," Zelenskyy said.

In closing, he expressed gratitude to members of the American negotiating team, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as "everyone who is helping."

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he would visit the United States on December 28, where he will meet with Donald Trump.

Read more: We have agreed to meet with Trump in near future. Much can be decided, - Zelenskyy