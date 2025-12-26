Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte ahead of meeting with Trump in Florida

On Friday, December 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The head of state said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Stubb, discusses progress in peace talks

Coordinated positions

"I spoke with Mark Rutte. It was a very substantive and very positive conversation. We coordinated our positions ahead of the meetings in Florida, and we must be as productive as possible in these days, as always. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace. And we will continue working swiftly so that all necessary documents are prepared as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Meeting with Trump to take place on December 28 – Zelenskyy

Work on security guarantees

Zelenskyy and Rutte also discussed joint work to ensure security and to develop coordinated European positions "that will support not only Ukraine, but all of us in Europe."

"I also informed him about the details of my recent talks with President Trump’s representatives and key aspects of the process," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he would visit the United States on December 28, where he will meet with Donald Trump.

Read more: No official Russian response to peace plan received. We communicate exclusively with US – Zelenskyy