Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte ahead of meeting with Trump in Florida
On Friday, December 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The head of state said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
Coordinated positions
"I spoke with Mark Rutte. It was a very substantive and very positive conversation. We coordinated our positions ahead of the meetings in Florida, and we must be as productive as possible in these days, as always. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace. And we will continue working swiftly so that all necessary documents are prepared as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.
Work on security guarantees
Zelenskyy and Rutte also discussed joint work to ensure security and to develop coordinated European positions "that will support not only Ukraine, but all of us in Europe."
"I also informed him about the details of my recent talks with President Trump’s representatives and key aspects of the process," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said he would visit the United States on December 28, where he will meet with Donald Trump.
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