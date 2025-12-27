Russia launches another missile attack on Ukraine (updated)

On the morning of 27 December, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukrainian territory with missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of Russian missiles

7:09 a.m. - A group of cruise missiles in the Sumy region near Lebedyn in a westerly direction.

7:16 a.m.:

Сruise missile in the Poltava region heading towards the Cherkasy region.

Сruise missile from Sumy region to Poltava region.

7:27

Сruise missile in the Cherkasy region heading towards the Kirovohrad region.

Сruise missile from Poltava region to Cherkasy region.

7:31 - Several groups of cruise missiles in the Cherkasy region heading west.

7:36 - Cruise missiles in the Sumy region heading towards the Chernihiv region.

7:38 - A group of cruise missiles from the Cherkasy region to the Kyiv region (Bila Tserkva district).

7:41 - High-speed target in the Black Sea waters heading south towards the Odesa region.

7:45 - Сruise missile from the south heading for Kyiv!

7:48 - A group of Сruise missiles in the Chernihiv region heading towards the Kyiv region.

7:50 - A group of cruise missiles from the south past Bila Tserkva.

7:51 - Сruise missile from the north towards Kyiv.

7:56 - Group of cruise missiles past Brovary towards Kyiv!

UAV threat

7:25 - Cherkasy - UAV heading towards the city.

7:39 - UAV from the north heading for Kyiv.

See also on Censor.NET: Ukrainian defenders showed how they shoot down enemy drones and missiles during a massive attack on 23 December. VIDEO