Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,205,690 people (+1,180 per day), 11,472 tanks, 35,570 artillery systems, 23,837 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers.
This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 29 December 2025 are estimated at:
- personnel - approximately 1,205,690 (+1,180) individuals
- tanks - 11,472 (+3) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 23,837 (+6) units
- artillery systems - 35,570 (+13) units
- MLRS - 1,581 (+0) units
- air defence systems - 1,264 (+0) units
- aircraft - 434 (+0) units
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 96,532 (+305) units
- cruise missiles - 4,136 (+0) units
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers - 71,891 (+113) units
- special equipment - 4,030 (+1) units.
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
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