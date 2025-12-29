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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,205,690 people (+1,180 per day), 11,472 tanks, 35,570 artillery systems, 23,837 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 29 December 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,205,690 (+1,180) individuals
  • tanks - 11,472 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,837 (+6) units
  • artillery systems - 35,570 (+13) units
  • MLRS - 1,581 (+0) units
  • air defence systems - 1,264 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 96,532 (+305) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,136 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 71,891 (+113) units
  • special equipment - 4,030 (+1) units.

Watch more: Special forces of the SSU’s Alpha unit destroyed more than 500 Russian air defence systems. VIDEO

Втрати РФ на 29 грудня

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,204,510 people (+1,200 per day), 11,469 tanks, 35,557 artillery systems, 23,831 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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