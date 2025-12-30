External power line has been connected at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Restoration work has been completed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and an external power line has been connected to the power grid.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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The repair work was carried out under the constant supervision of representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who are present at the ZNPP site. According to their assessments, the radiation background at the station remains stable and the facility is operating safely.

Read more: US and Russia discuss management of Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine’s participation, - Putin

Restoration of external power supply to ZNPP

During the work, the Zaporizhzhia NPP received electricity via a backup line. It remained operational and provided the continuous external power supply needed to cool the reactors and maintain safety systems.

IAEA representatives confirmed that the plant did not lose critical access to electricity, which is a key condition for nuclear safety.

"The external power line has been reconnected, the radiation background is stable, and no threats to safe operation have been recorded," IAEA observers noted.

Read more: Temporary truce was declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair damaged power line, - IAEA

Joint management

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Russia had reached an agreement on a local ceasefire in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The purpose of this decision was to create conditions for the repair of damaged power lines.

Paragraph 12 of the draft peace deal on ending the war mentions the US proposal for the continued operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The initiative envisages joint management of the plant by Ukraine, the US and Russia.

Read more: Russia disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, prepares to reconnect it to own grid – MFA