HACC selects measure of restraint for Servant of People Kisiel: hearing held behind closed doors

High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) is selecting a measure of restraint for MP Yurii Kisiel from Servant of the People.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Radio Svoboda.

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What is known?

Kisiel is a deputy head of the Servant of the People faction and chair of the Verkhovna Rada committee on transport and infrastructure.

He and four other MPs were served with suspicion notices as alleged members of an organized criminal group that operated in parliament and ensured that MPs received illicit benefits for "needed" votes.

Read more: NABU wiretapped "servant of people" Kisiel, friend of Shefir, - media

What does Kisiel say?

The MP rejects the allegations by NABU and SAPO.

Kisiel said there were no bribes for "needed" votes. At the same time, he acknowledged a WhatsApp group chat with 22 MPs, saying none of them received bribes.

The prosecutor filed a motion to hold the hearing behind closed doors, citing the "need to preserve the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation."

The defense also requested a closed hearing, saying information about the MP’s health would be disclosed during the session. The court ruled to hold the hearing behind closed doors.

Background

On December 29, NABU and SAPO served suspicion notices on five MPs from Servant of the People over alleged bribe-taking for "needed" votes.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), the suspects are Yurii Kisiel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, media reports said Servant of the People MPs were handed envelopes with cash at an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

Read more: "Mindichgate": court rejects Chernyshov’s appeal against preventive measure